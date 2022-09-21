Wales extend free school holiday meals

Getty Images

The Welsh government have extended free school meals during the school holidays.

Children who receive free school meals will also be able to get free dinners during the holidays until the end of February 2023 half term.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the government provided free meals in the holidays to help families who were struggling financially.

But the Welsh government has given £11m to extend the scheme until next year.

Labour Party Wales education minister Jeremy Miles announced free school meals in the holidays has been extended

This extension of free school meals is part of a deal between Labour and Plaid Cymru.

Wales education minister Jeremy Miles said they had made this decision because of the rise in the cost of living.

He said: "In light of the increasing cost of living and the pressure this is already putting on family budgets, today I am pleased to confirm that together we've now been able to allocate funding to extend holiday food provision for pupils traditionally eligible for a free school meal until the end of the February half term next year."

David Evans from National Education Union Cymru said it was "critically important children receive a healthy meal to help support their wellbeing".

He added: "Our members would welcome these commitments go even further, include secondary school children and can support families in the holidays further ahead, but this announcement is one to welcome".

Why are free school meals important?

There's a long history behind free school meals in the UK.

And there are many benefits for students who are well-fed and who have access to nutritious food.

In particular they may be able to focus better at school and have more energy.

Free school meals were first offered to students way back in 1944.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, footballer Marcus Rashford launched a campaign to tackle child food poverty over the summer holidays.

He encouraged the government to provide free meals to children who needed them.

Free school meals for all pupils

A full stomach can really help students concentrate on their school work

Last year the Welsh government announced that all primary school pupils in Wales will be getting free lunches in school by 2024.

It is part of a plan by the Labour Welsh government and Plaid Cymru to help support families across the nation.

But the scheme has been criticised by the Welsh Conservative party, as they are concerned that wealthy families will be benefitting from free school food when they can afford to pay for meals themselves.