Zander Murray: The first Scottish senior footballer to come out as gay

Gala Fairydean Rovers

Senior Scottish footballer, Zander Murray, has become the first senior Scottish footballer to say openly that he's gay.

The Gala Fairydean Rovers player says he's been "blown away" by the reaction since he made the announcement last week.

It's still very rare for male professional footballers to say they're gay and Murray says he hopes he'll be a role model for younger players coming into Scottish football.

Lots of people have been sending him messages in the past week.

He said: "It's been crazy, I'll be honest.

"It fills my heart with so much joy, and to be sitting here I'm so humbled. It's amazing."

His team mates have also been supportive, he added:

"I just said it's out in the open, it's exploded online, if you want to ask me about it, if you want advice or guidance - pick my brain about anything.

"However you treat me the exact same. I want the same banter, the same fun and the same deep chats we have. Nothing changes."

Getty Images Blackpool's Jake Daniels revealed he was gay back in May becoming the UK's first male professional footballer to publicly come out as gay since Justin Fashanu in the 1990s.

Two Scottish referees also came out as gay earlier this year as well as Blackpool's Jake Daniels, but even so Murray said it was a really scary to go public with his sexuality.

LGBT+ charities are among those thanking him for his bravery and honesty.

They've praised him, saying he's making it easier and more accepted for other footballers and young people to follow in the future.