play
Watch Newsround

Quiz: Do you know your autumn leaves?

Last updated at 13:20
comments
View Comments
still shows a colourful autumn forest from aboveGetty Images / BBC

Autumn is here, which means warm gloves, jumping in puddles and lots and lots of beautiful colours!

Yes, this is the time of the year where many trees drop their leaves as they turn from green to red, gold and brown.

But before you have a good kick at that lovely pile of leaves gathering on the ground, have you paused to think which trees those leaves have come from?

Prove how well you know your autumn leaves with our tree-cky quiz!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

Lonely Tree.

'World's loneliest tree' could answer climate change questions

young-whale.
image

Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022: Check out some of this year's pictures!

Two children smiling laying on leaves.

Autumn: Things to look forward to

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

children who went to the funeral

Meet the children who watched the Queen's funeral

comments
Shanequa speaking to boy
play
7:54

What happened on the day of the Queen's funeral?

High waves being caused by Typhoon Nanmadol at a fishing port.

'Super Typhoon' Nanmadol brings floods and mudslides to Japan

comments
Newsround Home