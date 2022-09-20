Quiz: Do you know your autumn leaves?

Getty Images / BBC

Autumn is here, which means warm gloves, jumping in puddles and lots and lots of beautiful colours!

Yes, this is the time of the year where many trees drop their leaves as they turn from green to red, gold and brown.

But before you have a good kick at that lovely pile of leaves gathering on the ground, have you paused to think which trees those leaves have come from?

Prove how well you know your autumn leaves with our tree-cky quiz!

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.