play
Watch Newsround

Twin red panda cubs emerge at Longleat safari park

Last updated at 12:20
comments
View Comments
Red panda twin cubs venture outside at LongleatLloyd Winters/Longleat
The 10-week-old cubs are only now beginning to venture outside

These two adorable twin red panda cubs have made their first public appearance at Longleat safari park.

The little cubs, who were born in the summer, spent the first 10 weeks of their life snuggled up with their mum in their bed, but are now stretching their paws and venturing outside for the first time!

"Both cubs are doing really well," said their keeper Sam Allworthy.

"Although we have yet to name them, we have been able to do their first health checks and can confirm they're both females." they said.

Red panda twin cubs cuddling together at LongleatLloyd Winters/Longleat
Both cubs are said to be doing really well

The twin sisters enjoyed spending their first day outside by eating bamboo and sleeping.

They're the first cubs to be born to new red panda parents Emma and Lionel.

"Emma is a great mum and she has been looking after them fantastically." said Sam.

Red panda twin cubs at LongleatLloyd Winters/Longleat
Both cubs are said to be doing really well

In the wild, red pandas can be found in the rainy mountain forests of Nepal, India, Bhutan, northern Myanmar, and central China.

However, they are increasingly under threat due to habitat loss, deforestation and poaching and have been listed as endangered on the ICUN red list since 2008.

Researchers think there could be as few as 2,500 red pandas living in the wild.

More like this

Red panda cub
image

Red panda cubs born in UK get first health check

A buffalo hostel and the Your Planet logo
play
1:29

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Red panda Rusty

Missing red panda Rusty found after going on the run

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

children who went to the funeral

Meet the children who watched the Queen's funeral

comments
Shanequa speaking to boy
play
7:54

What happened on the day of the Queen's funeral?

High waves being caused by Typhoon Nanmadol at a fishing port.

'Super Typhoon' Nanmadol brings floods and mudslides to Japan

comments
Newsround Home