Nasa Artemis: Tests are underway to check if Artemis I can launch next week

REUTERS/Joe Skipper The Orion spacecraft is still sat on the launchpad

Will it be third time lucky for the launch of Nasa's Artemis I mission to the moon?

The second attempt to send the rocket out to space was called off earlier this month, less than a week after the first failed launch in August.

Engineers found there was a dent in the fuel line which carries liquid hydrogen - the fuel - between the rocket and the mobile launcher.

NASA is hoping to launch the rocket, known as the Space Launch System (SLS), on Tuesday 27 September now that repairs have been made.

Photo by CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/RE Hundreds of people have been gathering in Florida to try and catch a glimpse of the launch - only to be disappointed!

They'll be running some tests this week before the third launch attempt to check that the fuel leaks have all been fixed, because it could be very dangerous if they're not.

Hydrogen is very flammable which means if there is still a leak, there's a huge risk of the rocket catching fire.

Engineers believe the leak was caused by debris denting the fuel line, which can then damage the seals, leading to a leak.

It could have also been down to the huge amount of pressure and big spikes in temperatures in the preparation to launch the rocket.

Easy does it

REUTERS/Joe Skipper NASA's next-generation moon rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule perched on top

So this time, scientists are taking a more gentle approach.

The pressure will be lowered when they cool down the engine before take-off.

They'll also test some other problems they found at the first launch attempt.

Experts say they're hopeful that the test will go well which then means they can have a go at attempt number three of getting the rocket into space!