Fifa 23 rankings: Who does the game think is the world's best player?

Who do YOU think is the world's best footy star?

At the men's World Cup later this year we might get some big name stars showing off their skills - and we might even find some new hidden gems.

But another way of getting a pretty good idea of who to watch out for, is to check the Fifa game ratings!

The latest edition of the game - Fifa 23 - is out later in September, but the ranks of the male players with the top stats have already been released. The top female players should also be out soon.

EA Sports, who make the game, has released the ranking of 1000 top-ranked men's players in the new Fifa 23 edition - and a new name has taken the No1 spot.

After scoring 44 goals in 46 games and helping Real Madrid win the Champions League - again - Karim Benzema has moved up 13 places to become the leading player in Fifa 23.

He's one step above Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who's in second.

That puts France and Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappé in third place.

It's bad news for soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo though as the Manchester United forward has dropped to eighth place.

That's despite scoring 24 goals in what was a very difficult season for the Red Devils.

The top Premier League performer is Kevin De Bruyne - the Manchester City star gets a 91 rating and his overall stats put him in fourth place.

He's closely followed by other Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dyke from Liverpool.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min makes it into the top 15 just behind Brazil star Neymar.

Son's Spurs team mate, and England captain, Harry Kane is in 17th place.

If you are wondering what happened to CR7's big rival, Lionel Messi, don't worry - he's in the top 10 and he's also the top dribbler in the game.

Fifa 23 will be the last title in the long-running series after the deal between EA Sports and Fifa ended.

However, from next season, EA will release a new version called EA Sports FC.