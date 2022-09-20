play
Watch Newsround

What happened on the day of the Queen's funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest on Monday 19 September, with funeral services taking place in Westminster Abbey and at Windsor.

It took place 11 days after her death, with world leaders, the Royal Family and more than a million members of the public in London to say goodbye and pay their respects.

Ricky and Shanequa were there following the events of the day at Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, as well as the service in Windsor.

They also had the chance to speak to many of you who have come to take part in the historic day.

