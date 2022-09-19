Public and royals say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II

Chris Jackson The Queen's coffin leaving Westminster Abbey

The life and 70 year reign of the Queen has been remembered in a procession through London and services at Westminster Abbey and St George's chapel, Windsor.

Her family and members of the armed forces followed the Queen's coffin as she made her final journey.

Leaders from around the world including US president Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron joined the British royal family to pay their respects.

Thousands of people lined the streets of the procession across London to pay their own tributes.

Procession from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey

Christopher Furlong The Queen's children King Charles, Princess Anne, and Princes Andrew and Edward walked behind the coffin as it made it's way to the Abbey. They were joined by Princes William and Harry.

Today started with the Queen's coffin leaving Westminster Hall where thousands of people had queued to pay their respects to the Queen.

The first of three processions took the coffin to Westminster Abbey where a special service with more than 2000 guests was held.

For people around the country not able to attend the event, big screens were put up, and some cinemas opened to allow people to watch the funeral.

Processions from Westminster to Windsor

WPA Pool The Queen's coffin passes Buckingham palace

As the Queen's coffin was carried towards Buckingham Palace, gun salutes could be heard every minute over the sounds of applause and cheering from the waiting crowds.

The Queen's coffin then passed Buckingham palace where members of the palace staff stood to say their final goodbyes.

This part of the procession then ended at Wellington Arch in central London where the the coffin was moved to a special car to make the final leg of the journey to Windsor Castle.

800 people then attended a smaller service there, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.