play
Watch Newsround

Royals follow coffin procession

Following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, her coffin was carried in procession.

She was taken from Westminster Abbey, past Buckingham Palace and to Wellington Gate.

From there she was taken to be buried in Windsor Castle.

King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward, walked behind in procession along with Princes William and Harry, and Peter Phillips, who's the son of Princess Anne and one of the Queen's other grandsons.

Watch more videos

Royals follow coffin procession
Video

Royals follow coffin procession

The Queen: King Charles stands vigil for Her Majesty
Video

The Queen: King Charles stands vigil for Her Majesty

'She's always just put her country first'
Video

'She's always just put her country first'

Our Queen: A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen: A Newsround Special

Looking back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II
Video

Looking back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and what did he do?
Video

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and what did he do?

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Top Stories

Queen's funeral

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Black and white image of the Queen

The Queen's funeral: What's happening and when

letter.
play
3:26

Kids across the UK share memories of the Queen

Newsround Home