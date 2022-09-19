Following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, her coffin was carried in procession.

She was taken from Westminster Abbey, past Buckingham Palace and to Wellington Gate.

From there she was taken to be buried in Windsor Castle.

King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward, walked behind in procession along with Princes William and Harry, and Peter Phillips, who's the son of Princess Anne and one of the Queen's other grandsons.