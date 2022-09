Ahead of her funeral, a bearer party of the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, carried the Queen's coffin in procession from Westminster Hall.

King Charles III, his sister Princess Anne, and his brothers, Princes Andrew and Edward walked behind in procession to Westminster Abbey.

Also following the Queen's coffin were Princes William and Harry, and Peter Phillips, who's the son of Princess Anne and one of the Queen's other grandsons.