Strictly 2022: This year's contestants reveal their new looks

The 15 contestants will battle it out on the dance floor to be in with a chance of becoming this year's Strictly champion!

The glitz and glamour of Strictly is back and we've had our first glimpse of this year's contestants in their dancing shoes!

Every year, the show brings us stunning costumes, hair and make-up as 15 celebrities battle it out for the Glitterball trophy.

And it seems this year is no different!

We'll be able to see their new looks in full soon as the celebs take to the dance floor for the first time.

Ellie Simmonds, Kym Marsh and Molly Rainford

The launch show was delayed because of the Queen's funeral, but we'll be hearing that familiar theme tune soon, when the show is launched on Friday 23 September with the first live show on the next day.

Helen Skelton, Jayde Adams and Matt Goss

The 20th series of the BBC show will see 15 celebrity contestants - including former Newsround and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, CBBC star Molly Rainford and Paralympian Ellie Simmonds - taking to the dance floor.

This year, Strictly will mark the BBC's centenary with a special themed week, as well as our usual favourites like Movie week and Halloween week.

Ritchie Anderson, Hamza Yassin and Kaye Adams

It'll also return to the very special and historic Blackpool Tower Ballroom which has been missing the Strictly stars for two years thanks to the pandemic.

Fleur East, Ellie Taylor and James Bye

The celebrity line-up this year includes former Newsround and Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton, actress Ellie Taylor, Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ellie Simmonds, actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, EastEnders actor James Bye and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

Tony Adams, Will Mellor and Tyler West

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, Kiss radio host Tyler West, CBBC's Molly Rainford, comedian and actress Jayde Adams, Radio DJ Fleur East, former England footballer Tony Adams, Wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin and BBC Radio 2's Richie Anderson.