15-year-old becomes youngest Premier League footballer
Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri has become the first footballer under-16 to play in the competition, beating the record set by Harvey Elliot in 2019. Let's take a look some other records broken by young footballers...
At 15 years and 181 days old, Ethan Nwaneri is officially the youngest footballer to play in the competition, making Premier League history! He was brought on as a substitute for Arsenal in the second-half injury time in the game against Brentford which they won 3-0 at the weekend.
Getty Images
Spare a thought for Harvey Elliot, who now plays for Liverpool. He held the record for three years before Ethan Nwaneri. He was brought on for Fulham at the age of 16 years and 30 days old in 2019 when they played Wolves in the Premier League.
Getty Images
The record for the youngest goal scorer in Premier League history hasn't been broken in 17 years. That's since James Vaughan scored for Everton in 2005, when he was just 16 years and 270 days old.
Getty Images
Phil Foden became the youngest Premier League winner in 2017/18 when he played for Manchester City aged 17 years and 350 days. You have to make five appearances in the competition to be guaranteed a winner's medal.
Getty Images
Wayne Rooney still holds the title for England's youngest ever goal scorer. His goal against Macedonia in 2003 while he was just 17 years and 317 days means he beat the previous record set by Michael Owen. He retired in 2018 and is still England's all-time top goal scorer.
Getty Images
At 13 years 329 days old Christopher Atherton has broken the UK record this month for youngest player in all of senior footy. He came on for Northern Irish side Glenavon in their 6-0 League Cup win against Dollingstown.