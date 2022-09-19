play
Watch Newsround

Typhoon Nanmadol: Japan hit by huge tropical storm

Last updated at 12:15
Trees fallen down over a road in japan, with a car parked on the leftYUICHI YAMAZAKI / Getty
Roads, shops and public transport has all be closed or delayed due to the typhoon

Nine million people in Japan are being told to leave their homes after a giant typhoon hit the country.

A typhoon is a giant tropical storm which can cause floods and landslides - this is one of the biggest typhoons in Japan's history.

Nearly 350,000 houses have lost electricity due to the storm, and people are putting sandbags out to protect their homes.

Flights, ferries, and even Japan's special bullet train services have been cancelled due to the heavy wind and rain.

Extremely fast flowing water in the Sendai river runs through rocky and green landscapeYUICHI YAMAZAKI / Getty
Typhoons bring huge winds and rain, causing rivers to overflow. Sendai River

It's been called Typhoon Nanmadol - and because it's so big - it's classed as a super typhoon.

What is a typhoon?

A typhoon is a tropical storm. When sea water gets warm, air around it rises quickly.

As the warm air gets higher in the sky, cold air moves in to replace it, but also ends up rising due to the warm sea.

The changing temperatures and pressure causes a spiral shape on the stormRoberto Machado Noa
The changing temperatures and pressure causes a spiral shape on the storm

This creates a cycle of warm and cold air, and winds can get very fast whilst the air picks up more and more water.

Some of the winds in Japan's current typhoon have reached up to 145mph.

What effect can they have?

The fast winds can be very dangerous as they can cause parts of roofs to fly off, or overhead cables to be damaged.

Heavy rain leads to huge floods, with rivers overflowing and water getting into people's houses.

This is why so many people in Japan have been told they should leave their homes if they can.

Another risk is landslides - these happen when lots of water gets into a hillside, causing the mud to slip.

Landslide with destroyed trees, bent fences and a digger on the left, behind the damageYUICHI YAMAZAKI / Getty
Huge landslides in Japan have been caused by Typhoon Nanmadol
What's happening in Japan?

Tens of thousands of people have been staying in emergency shelters due to their homes getting flooded.

Transport across the country - including Japan's bullet train - has been cancelled or delayed.

It's also caused power cuts - so shops and businesses have had to close across the country.

They're on level-five alert, which is the biggest typhoon warning for Japan.

Japanese city with a large sign fallen over due to the wind, wires have been torn as it fellSTR / Getty
Signs, overhead cables, buildings and homes have all been damaged.
Why is it such a big typhoon?

Scientists have predicted more large storms like super-typhoon Nanmadol over hurricane season this year.

Hurricane season is the time of year when you're most likely to get a hurricane, due to the temperature of the sea.

This varies depending on where you live - in Japan its from May until October.

Heavy storms were predicted due to La Niña, which is a special term used for when the sea becomes colder than average in the Eastern Pacific.

Two men in front of a screen showing hurricane mapGetty Images
Scientists in Japan have been warning people about the dangers of strong typhoons

This pushes warm water over to the Western Pacific - where Japan is - causing more tropical storms.

La Niña doesn't usually happen very often - but 2022 is now it's third year in a row.

Scientists looking at climate change say this is due to global warming changing the sea's temperatures all around the world.

More like this

Fiji graphic

Climate change: How global warming & rising sea levels are affecting Fiji

el Niño
play
1:06

How El Niño affects weather around the world?

Top Stories

Queen's funeral

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II funeral

Black and white image of the Queen

The Queen's funeral: What's happening and when

letter.
play
3:26

Kids across the UK share memories of the Queen

Newsround Home