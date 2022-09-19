Queen's funeral: Which world leaders came to say goodbye to the Queen?

PA Media

Leaders from all around the world have come to the UK to join the UK Royal family in paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Her funeral took place on 19 September 2022.

Many of the leaders who attended weren't even born when she took the throne, or won't remember a time when she wasn't Queen.

Important figures from Commonwealth countries and from countries that are friendly to the UK attended the funeral service to remember Elizabeth II's 70 year reign.

Let's find out who some of them are.

USA

President Joe Biden from the US arrived with the First Lady, his wife Jill, a former teacher.

Mr Biden is 79 so was just a boy when Elizabeth became Queen.

France

Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron came to Westminster Abbey with his wife Brigitte.

When news of her death arrived, Mr Macron recorded a message in English speaking of his country's respect for the Queen.

Did you know, many people in France were pleased and surprised when they heard the Queen speak French - which she spoke fluently.

UK

Getty Images

Many of the older members of the Royal Family had important roles in the funeral service today.

Also attending however were two of the Queen's great-grandchildren.

Here you can see Prince George - the future king - and his sister Princess Charlotte standing with their mum Catherine and aunt, Meghan.

PA Media

It's not just royals and current world leaders who attended the funeral.

During the Queen's rules, 15 prime ministers were in charge of running the country.

At her funeral the seven living former UK prime ministers also attended, including (front to back) John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

India

Getty Images

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu (on the left) and acting High Commissioner Sujit Ghosh signed a book of condolence for the Queen in London ahead of the funeral.

President Murmu became India's leader in July 2022.

She is the youngest person to occupy the post of President and the second woman.

Ghana

Getty Images

Here you can see Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

They also came to sign the book of condolence at Lancaster House in London on 18 September .

The Republic of Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, became a member of the Commonwealth in 1957.

New Zealand

Getty Images

Many world leaders arrived the night before the Queen's funeral.

Above you can see the prime minister of New Zealand, Jacinta Ardern, speaking to King Charles.

When she was sworn in, Ms Ardern became the world's youngest female head of government at age 37.

Denmark

Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, on the right, and her son Crown Prince Frederik, in the middle came to pay their respects to the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state inside Westminster Hall.

Queen Margrethe was the Queen's third cousin and they are both descended from Queen Victoria.

"Your mother was very important to me and my family," Queen Margrethe wrote to Charles, "She was a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all."

Queen Margrethe is celebrating her 50th year on the throne this year.

Norway

Getty Images

Another relative of Queen Elizabeth is King Harald V of Norway.

They shared a grandparent in the UK King, Edward VII.

Norway was the first non-Commonwealth country that the Queen made an official visit to, in 1955.

Japan

Getty Images

Japan's Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako attended the funeral.

He acceded to the Japanese throne in May 2019 after his father retired.

He was an honorary president of the Olympic Games which took place in Tokyo in 2022.