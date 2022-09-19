Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II funeral

The state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II takes place today.
The funeral service will be attended by 2,000 people including world leaders, foreign royalty and members of the Royal Family.
Thousands of people have gathered on the streets of London to pay their respects to the UK's longest reigning monarch, and millions are expected to watch the event live on television around the world.
10:40am Prime Minister Liz Truss arrives with her husband
The current Prime Minister Liz Truss has arrived at Westminster Abbey with her husband Hugh O'Leary.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson are also in attendance.
King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry have entered Westminster Hall ahead of the procession.
Joe Biden, President of the United States, has arrived at Westminster Abbey.
The president was seen entering the abbey holding hands with his wife, Jill.
French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte are also seated for the service along with many other world leaders.
Saskia is 10 years-old from Warwickshire. She spoke to Ricky this morning outside Buckingham Palace.
"I really loved the Queen because she was our longest reigning monarch. I'm happy to have the day off school to take part in history."
Saskia is one of thousands of people lining the streets of the capital city to pay their respects and catch a glimpse of the funeral cortege.
Newsround presenter Shanequa reported live outside Westminster Abbey this morning for our bulletin.
"There's press here from all over the world, I can hear different accents and languages all reporting for this very special occasion."
The first guests have started to arrive at Westminster Abbey, including UK politicians.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected this morning, having travelled to London for the funeral.
Other world leaders due to attend the funeral include French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived, as has Kenya's William Ruto.
Thousands of people are lining the streets of London waiting to pay their respects to the Queen.
Some have travelled from places as far away as Canada and Australia.
Many people have been camping throughout the night to get the best position to see the funeral cortege as it passes by.
People have been sharing stories - and hot drinks - to help the hours pass by.
The biggest media organisations in the world are in London broadcasting live to viewers around the globe.
From presenters on-screen to camera operators behind the scenes all members of the team are dressed in black as a mark of respect to the Queen.
At Buckingham Palace special tents, with lighting and sound, are set up for news teams to report on events as they happen.