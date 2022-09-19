UK holds minute's silence for Queen

People across the UK observed a minute's silence during a national moment of reflection at 8pm last night to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The nation will also fall silent for two minutes at the end of her state funeral service at 11:55am today.
Thousands of people came together in London and in community events across the UK to light a candle and take part in minute's silence in memory of the Queen.
Reuters
Children, police officers and adults all came together to pay their respects.
Reuters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary took part in the national moment of reflection and showed their respects outside Downing Street.
Shutterstock
People clapped and cheered after the silence took place in the flower tribute area of Green Park which is near Buckingham Palace
Getty Images
Members of the public visited this mural, which is a piece of physical art of Queen Elizabeth II, on Shankill Road in Belfast just before the national moment of reflection happened.
Liam McBurney/PA Wire
People stood silent for the Queen at Waterloo Station in London.
Press Association
Castle wardens who look after Windsor Castle in Berkshire lined up together and held the national minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Press Association
Lit candles, thank you cards, flowers and pictures of the Queen were placed outside Buckingham Palace during the national moment of reflection.
Press Association
Play temporarily stopped during the Davis Cup tennis tournament at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Fans stood quiet for the silence under a tribute picture honouring the Queen.
Action Images / Reuters
Members of the public gathered and stood together outside Westminster Bridge and around Big Ben in London.