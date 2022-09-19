play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 08:05
image

UK holds minute's silence for Queen

People across the UK observed a minute's silence during a national moment of reflection at 8pm last night to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II. The nation will also fall silent for two minutes at the end of her state funeral service at 11:55am today.
Thousands of people came together in London and in community events across the UK to light a candle and take part in minute's silence in memory of the Queen.
Thousands of people gathered in London to light a candle for the QueenReuters
Children, police officers and adults all came together to pay their respects.
Two children with their parents and two police officers in the backgroundReuters
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary took part in the national moment of reflection and showed their respects outside Downing Street.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O'Leary observing a minute of silence for Queen Elizabeth II in Downing Street, in LondonShutterstock
People clapped and cheered after the silence took place in the flower tribute area of Green Park which is near Buckingham Palace
People clapping and cheering and a Union Jack flag appears in the background in Green ParkGetty Images
Members of the public visited this mural, which is a piece of physical art of Queen Elizabeth II, on Shankill Road in Belfast just before the national moment of reflection happened.
Members of the public visit a mural to Queen Elizabeth II on the Shankill Road in BelfastLiam McBurney/PA Wire
People stood silent for the Queen at Waterloo Station in London.
Members of the public observed the national minute's silence for the Queen at Waterloo Station in LondonPress Association
Castle wardens who look after Windsor Castle in Berkshire lined up together and held the national minute's silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.
Castle Wardens with their eyes shut holding the minute silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.Press Association
Lit candles, thank you cards, flowers and pictures of the Queen were placed outside Buckingham Palace during the national moment of reflection.
A picture of the Queen, lit candles and flowers outside Buckingham Palaces.Press Association
Play temporarily stopped during the Davis Cup tennis tournament at Emirates Arena in Glasgow. Fans stood quiet for the silence under a tribute picture honouring the Queen.
Fans outside Emirates Arena in Glasgow taking part in the one-minute silenceAction Images / Reuters
Members of the public gathered and stood together outside Westminster Bridge and around Big Ben in London.
Members of the public outside Westminster and around Big Ben taking part in the one-minute silencePA Wire

More like this

Black and white image of the Queen

The Queen's funeral: What's happening and when

King Charles has issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and across the world

Queen Elizabeth II funeral: King Charles thanks nation for "support and comfort'

Two pictures of the Queen delivering her Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96

Top Stories

Black and white image of the Queen

The Queen's funeral: What's happening and when

letter.
play
3:26

Kids across the UK share memories of the Queen

King Charles has issued a message of thanks to people in the UK and across the world

King Charles thanks nation for 'support and comfort'

Newsround Home