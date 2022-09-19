EPA

King Charles has issued a special message of thanks to the many people who have paid their respects to his mother, the Queen.

In his message, on the eve of the Queen's funeral, the King said he had been "moved beyond measure" by the support he had received from across the world.

"Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world" he said.

The state funeral service for the Queen begins at 11am at Westminster Abbey in London.

PA Media Thousands of people have laid flowers in tribute to the Queen at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace

As many as 2,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony, including 500 world leaders and members of other royal families from around the world.

In a written message issued by Buckingham Palace, the King said: "As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."

We were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, the late Queen King Charles III

The King is expected to lead the nation in mourning for its longest reigning monarch at the funeral later this morning.

Special photograph of the Queen released

Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie This image by photographer Ranald Mackechnie shows the Queen smiling at the camera at Windsor Castle.

An unseen portrait of the Queen was also released by Buckingham Palace ahead of the state funeral.

The photograph was taken in May this year ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in May.

The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday 8 September.

Her Majesty passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Over recent days, thousands of people have queued to pay their respects to the Queen.