Mini budget: Treasurer Kwasi Kwarteng's plan for winter spending

The government will be introducing a new 'mini' Budget on 23 September.

The Budget explains how the government will spend its money over the next few months.

Many people will be hoping to hear about help to pay their energy bills, and with rising food and fuel prices.

The Budget is usually only once a year, but a 'mini' one has been announced to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

Getty Images Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will explain the government's budget for the next few months

What is the Budget?

Once a year, the government writes a document which explains how it will spend its money.

The document is read out by the Chancellor of the Exchequer - who is in charge of the government's funds - in front of all the MPs.

Kwasi Kwarteng is currently the chancellor - he was given the job by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

You might have seen the red briefcase that the document is taken to parliament in.

Getty Images The last person to read out the Budget was Rishi Sunak - who used to be chancellor

A special one has been announced for this year, due to the rising cost of living.

Energy bills, petrol prices and food prices have all been going up this year, and the government has been coming up with a plan to help people.

What will the Budget say?

We don't know exactly what will be in the Budget until it's announced on Friday - but there are a few things that are likely to be in it.

The Energy Price Cap has already been announced. Prime Minister Liz Truss said that the average price for a household energy bill won't go over £2,500 for the next two years.

The average energy bill was meant to go up by over £1,000, but it will now only go up by around £500 instead.

The Budget will explain how the prime minister will stop energy prices from going up as much as they were likely to.

Getty Images You might have heard that using the heating, the oven, or electricity has become more expensive

Businesses are also hoping they will be getting support from the Budget.

Food and fuel prices have been going up - and it's becoming more expensive to run your own company.

For example, restaurants are having to pay more for their food, as well as the heating to keep their places warm.

Getty Images Simple items like eggs, milk, or flour, are costing restaurants more than they used to

People are also expecting an announcement on a tax cut. Adults pay tax on money they earn, and on things you buy, like food and drink.

Taxes help fund things like schools and the NHS.

Liz Truss told MPs she wanted to cut taxes when she ran for prime minister.

Getty Images Prime Minister Liz Truss wants to reverse the tax rise that former prime minister Boris Johnson introduced

What does this mean?

Lots of people are waiting to hear how the government will help with rising prices.

For businesses, knowing how the government will spend its money will help them plan for the next year.

Some people are happy with what the government is doing, and say that making people pay less tax will help prices go down.

Others, however, want the government to do more. They say energy companies should pay more taxes, to help people with their energy bills.