The Queen: Royal Grandchildren pay their respects

The Queen's Grandchildren, including Prince Harry and Prince William, the new Prince of Wales, went to the Queen's lying-in-state, where they had a special ceremony their Grandmother.
The Queen's Grandchildren went to her lying-in-state to pay their respects. From the top we can see Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York, Prince William and Prince Harry - the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex.
AARON CHOWN / Getty
Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry lead the group. Prince William now has a new title - The Prince of Wales. It was given to him by his father, King Charles, when he became the King.
Getty Images
The grandchildren walked in a special formation towards the Queen's coffin, which has been guarded by royal staff whilst people come to pay their respects. It's part of a traditional ceremony called the "Vigil of the Princes" where members of the royal family will take a turn to keep guard.
Getty Images
This was the first time in history where the Vigil of the Princes was done by the Queen's Grandchildren. Other than Harry and William, the rest of the grandchildren wore black, as a mark of respect.
Getty Images
They then stood around the coffin, guarding it and paying their respects. Thousands of people have been queuing for hours to come into Westminster Hall - which dates back to the 11th century.
WPA Pool
Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, also watched from the side. Edward is the Queen's youngest child, and is King Charles' younger brother.