Queen Elizabeth II: David Beckham queues to see the Queen

Getty Images

Former England footballer David Beckham queued for 12 hours to see the Queen lying in state.

Beckham told the BBC he had been making friends and sharing food with those around him.

"We all want to be here together, we all want to experience something where we celebrate the amazing life of our Queen and I think something like this today is meant to be shared together," said Beckham.

Beckham queued with the public for about 12 hours, before he entered Westminster Hall to pay his respects.

Lying in state is when a coffin is placed on view to allow the public to pay their respects to the Queen before the funeral takes place.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on Monday 19th September

Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral on 8 September, her coffin then travelled to Edinburgh where there was a solemn procession through the streets ending in a service of thanksgiving and a vigil at St Giles' Cathedral.

After people had paid their respects in Edinburgh, the Queen's coffin was flown in a special RAF plane to London..

On Wednesday 14th The Queen's coffin was taken to Parliament's Westminster Hall, where tens of thousands of people have been queuing over the past few days to pay their respects to Her Majesty.

The queue is now about five miles (8km) long and officials say wait times could be at least 16 hours. There is a separate queue for people with accessibility needs.

There are regular updates on Twitter and a live queue tracker on YouTube.

At times over the past few days the queue has been paused for new people joining because it had become too busy and security staff were trying to control numbers.

Like many people who have been queuing, David Beckham made friends with those nearby after spending a lot of time together. The ex football star said "...we've been here, we're eating Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, having coffee, donuts as well."

He added after standing for so long, his knees were okay but "it's the back and the feet" that were starting to hurt.

BBC / GOOGLE The route the Queen's coffin will take on the day of her funeral

People will be able to pay their respects and walk past the Queen's coffin until 6:30 on Monday 19th September.

This will be the day of Her Majesty's funeral, where at 10:44 the coffin will leave Westminster Hall and travel to Westminster Abbey for the service.