What's happened a week on from the Queen's death

The death of the Queen was announced on Thursday 8 September and came as a shock to people around the world.

She passed away at the age of 96, at Balmoral her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

Since then there have been events in Edinburgh and London, with people of all ages coming to lay flowers and other tributes as well as pay their respects.

The new King, Charles III has also travelled to Northern Ireland and Wales to join events of remembrance and meet members of the public in his new role.

Ricky has been looking back on what's been happening.