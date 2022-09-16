Astronomy Photos of the Year: Amazing award-winning snaps!
Two 14-year-old boys have been awarded "Young Astronomer of the Year" for their photograph of the Andromeda Galaxy - one of the closest galaxies to us!
This fantastic pic was the winner in the Young Photographer's category - which anyone under-16 can enter. It's called "The Andromeda Galaxy", and was photographed by Yang Hanwen and Zhou Zezhen, who are both 14 years old. The Andromeda Galaxy is the nearest large galaxy to our Milky Way - around 2.5 million light years from Earth!
Yang Hanwen, Zhou Zezhen
A spooky Moon shot was the runner-up in the Young Photographer category! It was taken by Peter Szabo, in Debrecen, in Hungary. He used a special photography technique to show the surface of the Moon in such a detailed way. Can you see all the craters?
Peter Szabo
"Disconnection Event" was the winner of the Adults' Category. It's a picture of Comet Leonard - a comet that will never be seen from Earth again! The blue 'wind' on the right-hand side is the tail of the comet. You can see it being broken off and carried away by solar wind - the stream of power coming from the Sun.
Gerald Rhemann
This fantastic image is called "In the Embrace of a Green Lady" - and it won in the Aurorae category. This is the category for taking pictures of the Northern Lights - officially called the Aurora Borealis. It was taken in Iceland, by Filip Hrebenda.
Filip Hrebenda
"The Eye of God" - what a title, and you can see why! It's a picture of the Helix Nebula, and the winner of the Stars and Nebulae category. A nebula is a giant cloud of dust and gas.
Weitang Liang
Here you can see the middle of the giant Heart Nebula - a huge nebula that gets its name from its love-heart shape. The photographer, Péter Feltóti, managed to show winds blowing the gas and dust to create a cave shape. It was the runner-up for Stars and Nebulae.
Péter Feltóti
Pauline Woolley took this picture - and she created it by putting together pictures taken by huge telescopes. This was the winner in the Digital Innovation category. Pauline wanted to show how the sun changes over time like a tree - which grows a new ring for every year of its life.
Pauline Woolley
Finally, this picture was taken using a normal camera! It's the winner of the Best Newcomer category, and shows the Milky Way rising over a mountain in Sichuan, China. It was taken by Lun Deng - he called it the Milky Way Bridge.