Cheetahs return to India for the first time in 70 years

Reuters The spotted big cats are making history. They will be the first big animal to be moved from southern Africa to Asia to create a new population of cheetahs.

We know that we can find cheetahs in Africa, but did you know they also used to live in India?

About 70 years ago, the super speedy cats became extinct there, which means you can no longer find them in India today.

But that's about to change!

Eight wild cheetahs - three Namibian male and five female adult cheetahs - all between two to five-and-a-half-years-old, are making the 11 hour journey from South Africa to India.

This will be the first time in the world that a large carnivore will be moved from one continent to another!

What's a continent? A continent is a large continuous area of land. There are seven continents of the world - Asia, Africa, North America, South America, Antarctica, Europe, and Australia. India is a country in South Asia.

Once the cheetah's arrive in India, they'll be introduced to a special enclosure at Kuno-Palpur national park. It's all part of a special project to help protect the species.

Getty Images It's estimated there are only around 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild

Why did cheetahs go extinct in India?

Cheetahs were officially declared extinct in 1952 and are the only large carnivore to have disappeared in the country.

They were hunted by royalty for hundreds of years for fun, usually because they were less dangerous than other large animals like tigers.

As a result the number of cheetahs in the wild started to go down.

Usually when this happens conservationists - people who help protect wild animals - try to encourage them to breed, but when it came to cheetah's this was quite difficult to do.

Some people even saw them as pests because big cats like cheetahs, lions and tigers were eating their goats and sheep.

As the human population grew in India in the 1900s, it also meant that the cheetah's habitat started to get smaller and smaller and this made it more difficult for them to survive.

Getty Images Cheetahs can run up to 70mph...that's as fast as a car!

What happens now?

These eight cheetahs will be sent from South Africa in a special plane in the next few days, with 12 more set to join them in October.

Their new home will be a huge enclosure to start with, so conservationists can keep an eye on how they're doing.

After around a month, they'll then let them out to explore by themselves.

Cheetah Conservation Fund The cheetah's are fitted with satellite collars, so scientists and specialists can monitor their movements and provide support for them as they settle in

Some experts are worried the cheetahs won't survive, because they'll be competing against the other big cats in the area like leopards for food and shelter.

Others reckon the cheetahs will be fine because they're very good at adapting to their environment...only time will tell!

We hope they settle in nicely in their new home.