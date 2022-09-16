Charles III visits Wales for the first time as King

King Charles waves as he arrives in Cardiff

King Charles III visited Wales today for the first time as king of the United Kingdom.

He had travelled to the country many times before as the Prince of Wales - a title he has held for longer than any other person in history.

The King arrived in the Welsh capital city of Cardiff by helicopter with his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, shortly after 11am this morning.

The royal couple have also recently visited Scotland and Northern Ireland, the other nations which make up the United Kingdom, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week at the age of 96.

Hundreds of children and adults gathered to welcome the royal couple, waving Union and Welsh flags and holding up signs. There were gun salutes at Cardiff Castle as they arrived in the city.

Press Association Many children and adults waited for a long time to greet the new King in Cardiff this morning

Charles and Camilla first attended a service at Llandaff Cathedral, where they took part in a prayer and a special reflection ceremony to celebrate the life of the Queen.

Liz Truss had also travelled to be at the service in her first visit to Wales as the new prime minister.

Getty Images Prime Minister Liz Truss is greeted by Dean of Llandaff Cathedral Michael Komor on her arrival

The Archbishop of Wales Andrew John, paid tribute to the Queen, calling her "a towering figure" to the world who showed "stability and continuity".

King Charles then delivered a speech in Welsh in a remembrance event at the Welsh Parliament, the Senedd.

Charles said that Wales "had a special place" in the late Queen's heart, and said that it had been a "privilege to be Prince of Wales for so long".

Getty Images King Charles III meets schoolchildren and the rest of the crowds outside Llandaff Cathedral on his first visit to Wales as a monarch

The King said Prince William, who was appointed Prince of Wales last week, also had a "deep love" for the nation.

As they left the cathedral, King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, met many school children who had been queuing up to see them.

Twins Jack and Andrew were given time off school by their headteacher to see the King.

Twins Jack and Andrew waiting outside Llandaff Cathedral

Eight-year-old Queenie, who was named after Queen Elizabeth II, said she was "really excited" to meet the King.

"I'll remember this day for ever" she said, while she waited outside the Cathedral.

Queenie with her mum Jane are huge fans of The Royal Family

But not everybody is happy about all the official events taking place to mark Charles III becoming King and to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's life.

As the King was driven into Cardiff Castle, hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the gates, with some people booing and shouting "not my king" as he arrived.

A silent protest outside Cardiff Castle is being led by former Welsh Parliament member Bethan Sayed

Former Welsh politician Bethan Sayed had planned a "silent protest", holding up banners at Cardiff Castle.

She said: We must discuss the future of Wales and what we want that to look like."

No one was arrested during the protests in Cardiff, but people have been arrested in other cities including Edinburgh and Oxford during protests against the monarchy.

What does the law say about people protesting?

Everyone in the UK has the right to peacefully protest and express their views about things they disagree with.

It's called the right to freedom of expression and the freedom of assembly - rights that were put into British law in 1998 in the Human Rights Act.

But there are limits to these rights. The police are allowed to stop people protesting when they feel it's necessary to protect people's safety, national security and to stop crimes from happening.

If people shout things that could be seen as harmful, or cause trouble in public, they can be arrested and fined under the Public Order Act.

If protesters cause harm to another person or their property, or police believe they are about to do so, the police can arrest them for "breach of the peace".

Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock There have been many people who don't like The Royal Family protesting across the UK in recent days

The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said "people have a right to protest", but added: "I don't think this is the week in which the debate needs to happen."

Mr Drakeford said he had confidence in the police to deal with protests in a "proportionate" way.

There have been questions about how some protesters have been treated in other parts of the UK this week.

The campaign group Liberty have raised concerns that people who do not like the monarchy's right to protest is being restricted by police at these royal events.

London's Metropolitan Police also commented saying: "The public absolutely have a right to protest and we have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place."