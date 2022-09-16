The Hollywood sign is turning 100 - and is being repainted

Getty Images It's a very special birthday for the Hollywood sign - 100 years old!

The giant Hollywood sign is going to be repainted to get it ready for its 100th birthday.

It's going to take over 400 gallons of paint, and will be done over eight weeks.

The Hollywood Sign Trust - who look after it - hope it will be done by November 2022.

When was the Hollywood sign built?

Getty Images The sign wasn't quite as glamorous back in 1923!

The Hollywood sign was built in 1923, and originally said "Hollywoodland".

It was made as the sign for a new area of houses - built in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles.

The sign was only meant to last for a year and a half - but soon became and iconic part of the hillside!

The word "Land" was removed in 1949, so it could represent the whole area.

Did you know a camera livestreams the sign all year round?

What's it made of?

Getty Images People often cover sign as a protest - in 2010 it was used by hill-walkers who didn't want new houses to be built on the mountain!

It was originally made of wood, and included 4000 lightbulbs.

By the 1940s, the sign started to be destroyed due to the wind and rain. It was fixed with more wood and metal, but by the 1970s, it had fallen apart again.

All the letters were replaced in 1978 - with brand new steel letters held up by giant steel columns.

How does it get looked after?

Getty Images People travel from all over the world to see the sign

A special group was set up in 1992 to keep the sign safe - they're called the Hollywood Sign Trust.

They repainted it in 2005, then again in 2012.

Jess Zarrinnam is chair of the group - and he says the sign is the "pride of Los Angeles"!