Thousands queue to say goodbye to the Queen

The queue to see the Queen lying-in-state is now at least 11 hours long, spanning for over 4 miles. Tens of thousands of people have been waiting through the night so they can pay tribute to Her Majesty.
As of Friday morning, the queue starts on the Albert Embarkment on the River Thames, and at 8am it was nearly 5 miles long. People have travelled from all over the world to pay their respects to the Queen.
Large crowd of people queueing along the River Thames, with the Covid memorial in the backgroundGetty Images
People are queueing to enter Westminster Hall, where the Queen's coffin is surrounded by royal guards. This tradition goes back over 100 years.
People queueing along the River Thames at night time.Getty Images
There's even a special page on YouTube which tells people where the queue is and how long its taking. It gets regularly updated so people know roughly how much time it will take for them to make their way through it.
YouTube queue pageYouTube
Inside Westminster Hall, the coffin is constantly watched by special royal staff, including people from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, the Household Cavalry, and the Footguards.
The Queen's coffin surrounded by members of the public, and watched over by royal staffODD ANDERSEN / Getty
The first monarch to take part in a lying-in-state in Westminster Hall was Edward VII in 1910, and the building itself dates back to the 11th century!
People queueing outside London Bridge, with barriers around themMike Kemp / Getty
They are queueing next to London's biggest landmarks, like the London Eye - which is 135 meters tall!
Four people in the foreground, with the London Eye over the river behind.ODD ANDERSEN / Getty
You can also see Tower Bridge behind these volunteers in green - did you know it opens in the middle to allow tall ships through.
A man in a UK bowtie in the foreground, with two volunteers behind.ODD ANDERSEN / Getty
To get into the queue for Westminster Hall you have to register. When you do you are given a special wristband, which gets you in to Westminster Palace. It also has your number in the queue printed on it, so if you need to nip to the loo, you can find your place again.
Hand holding three green paper wristbandsChip Somodevilla / Getty
Volunteers from The Scouts, Samaritans, The British Red Cross and The Salvation Army are currently helping keep the queue organised. These people are helping out by offering drinks and snacks to those waiting.
people running a coffee stop in the queueGetty Images
The Queen ruled for 70 years, and by the end of her rule, she was the Queen in 15 countries. She also saw 15 different UK Prime Ministers under her rule.
Woman with hands in praying position as she sees the Queen's coffin.ODD ANDERSEN / Getty

