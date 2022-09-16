Nine-year-old Lois has said she is "flabbergasted", after receiving one of the last cards sent by the Queen.

Lois, who is from Hampshire, sent a poem to Queen Elizabeth II in June to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee this summer.

She said the Queen "was like a grandma to all of us" and decided to write the poem because during "all of her years of reign she's done so many things" for everyone.

The letter replying to Lois was sent from Buckingham Palace and the date on the envelope says Wednesday 7 September. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday 8 September, aged 96.

Lois told the BBC that she was "speechless" when she opened the letter and feels "happy that she has received a piece of history".