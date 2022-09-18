Pre-historic poo from sheep discovered by scientists

Press Association The ancient poo has been discovered in soil samples from a valley in Syria

Scientists have discovered ancient animal poo dating back to around 13,000 years-ago.

The droppings are thought to be from sheep. According to researchers, hunter-gatherers living in Abu Hureyra, the Upper Euphrates valley in Syria, used to look after them and other animals outside their huts.

They were able to discover the poo after closely looking at substances present in the soil called dung spherulites.

These are tiny balls that form in the intestines of plant-eating animals before they are pushed out of their body when they go to the toilet!

It was these tiny balls that allowed the team to find out when the poo was approximately made, which is somewhere between 12,800 and 12,300 years ago.

Professor Peter Rowley-Conwy, from Durham University who contributed to the research by studying animal bones, said that the people living there at the time only looked after a small number of sheep by their house.

The sheep's did not belong in big herds like we see today.

The hunters ate the sheep for a source of food, along with a species of antelope called a gazelle. They also ate smaller animals birds, hare and fox.

Press Association An artist drawing of a hunter-gather hut

Then eventually, by the Neolithic period, which is between 10,600-7,800 years ago, herded animals such as sheep and goats became more important to them than the hunted ones.

Professor Alexia Smith, from the University of Connecticut in the US who helped carry out the study, said that hunter-gatherers "would have had no idea of the massive changes in society they were setting.

"The way we live today rests heavily on the hunter's shift from a reliance on hunting and gathering wild plants and animals to a dependence on growing and herding our food."