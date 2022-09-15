Tennis: Roger Federer is retiring from tennis

Getty Images

Roger Federer - One of the world's greatest tennis players - has announced that he is retiring from top-level tennis.

The 41-year-old tennis legend said that the Laver Cup in London next week, would be his last ATP event.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career." he said in a statement.

"To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you." he said.

Getty Images Roger Federer has won the men's singles title at Wimbledon a whopping eight times!

Federer has not played a competitive match since he lost to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last summer.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear." he said.

Federer has struggled with a knee problem for the past three years which has meant that he only played in three of the 11 Grand Slams since the start of 2020.

Federer fast facts He started playing tennis at the age of eight.

He has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles Championships titles and has been in 30 finals.

At 36 years old, he became the oldest No. 1 player in the world.

He holds the record for most Wimbledon Championships won - with eight.

He can speak four languages: English, German, Swiss German and French.

He has four children - two sets of twins - named Myla and Charlene, and Leo and Lenny.

Speaking about retiring he said: "This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate."

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true." he said.

Tennis legend Serena Williams also recently announced that she would be retiring from playing competitively soon.