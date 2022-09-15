play
Tennis: Roger Federer is retiring from tennis

Last updated at 16:05
Roger Federer - One of the world's greatest tennis players - has announced that he is retiring from top-level tennis.

The 41-year-old tennis legend said that the Laver Cup in London next week, would be his last ATP event.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career." he said in a statement.

"To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you." he said.

Roger Federer has won the men's singles title at Wimbledon a whopping eight times!

Federer has not played a competitive match since he lost to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon last summer.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear." he said.

Federer has struggled with a knee problem for the past three years which has meant that he only played in three of the 11 Grand Slams since the start of 2020.

Speaking about retiring he said: "This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate."

"I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible."

"I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true." he said.

Tennis legend Serena Williams also recently announced that she would be retiring from playing competitively soon.

Newsround Home