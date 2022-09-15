play
Watch Newsround

'Dinosaur mummy' discovered in Canada

Last updated at 14:05
comments
View Comments
dino-skin.Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology
Take a look at this fossilised dino skin!

Palaeontologists think they might have found one of the most well-preserved dinosaur fossils ever!

The fossil is of a hadrosaur - a large duck-billed, plant-eating dinosaur that lived around 75 million years ago.

The mummified dinosaur was discovered by researchers inside a hill in the Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada.

The researchers are excited about the find because parts of the dinosaurs skeleton are covered in fossilised skin.

dinosaur.University of Reading/PA
Dr Brian Pickles and Dr Caleb Brown next to the dino skelton

"This is a very exciting discovery" said Dr Brian Pickles, one of the researchers studying the dinosaur, from the University of Reading "we hope to complete the excavation over the next two field seasons."

So far the researchers have uncovered part of the animal's tail and its right hind foot, and they think that it's likely the dinosaur's entire skeleton could be inside the hill.

The researchers are excited because they think the 'dinosaur mummy' could help them to learn more about what the dinosaur looked like as they have more than just the bones to examine.

More like this

psittacosaurus.

Some dinosaurs had 'bellybuttons' according to new research

A life-size baby T Rex dinosaur puppet on stage

How to be a dinosaur (sort of)

Palaeontologists sit with the ribs of the sauropod.

Huge dinosaur discovered in back garden!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

Queen sitting at desk with flags in background.
play
2:33

Children across the world remember the Queen

A tree
play
1:28

The Big Question: Why do trees live such a long time?

King Charles III poses with sons Prince William and Prince Harry in 2000.
image

The King's life so far in pictures

Newsround Home