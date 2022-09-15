'Dinosaur mummy' discovered in Canada

Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology Take a look at this fossilised dino skin!

Palaeontologists think they might have found one of the most well-preserved dinosaur fossils ever!

The fossil is of a hadrosaur - a large duck-billed, plant-eating dinosaur that lived around 75 million years ago.

The mummified dinosaur was discovered by researchers inside a hill in the Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta, Canada.

The researchers are excited about the find because parts of the dinosaurs skeleton are covered in fossilised skin.

University of Reading/PA Dr Brian Pickles and Dr Caleb Brown next to the dino skelton

"This is a very exciting discovery" said Dr Brian Pickles, one of the researchers studying the dinosaur, from the University of Reading "we hope to complete the excavation over the next two field seasons."

So far the researchers have uncovered part of the animal's tail and its right hind foot, and they think that it's likely the dinosaur's entire skeleton could be inside the hill.

The researchers are excited because they think the 'dinosaur mummy' could help them to learn more about what the dinosaur looked like as they have more than just the bones to examine.