The Next Step: Season 8 premiere pushed back by one week

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the trailer for The Next Step season 8

The premiere of The Next Step season 8 will be delayed by one week, CBBC has announced.

That's because the first episode of the new season was due to be shown on Monday 19 September - the same day as the Queen's funeral.

The channel shared the news on social media on Wednesday, and said that due of "the passing of Queen Elizabeth II" some programmes would be rescheduled.

They also said that "We will be showing a repeat of The Next Step ahead of the new series beginning a week later"

CBBC

CBBC has now confirmed that season 8 of the show will be shown on TV on Monday 26 September.

The Next Step is just one of a number of shows that have had their broadcast date and time changed following the passing of the Queen.

On Tuesday, the BBC confirmed that the first episode of this year's Strictly Come Dancing would be pushed back from Saturday 17 to Friday 23 September.

Getty Images Paddington toys have been left among the flowers and pictures outside the Queen's palaces

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for BBC One said they had made space in the channel's schedule for the live-action Paddington films.

Paddington Bear has become closely linked with Queen Elizabeth II after she appeared in a sketch with the Peruvian bear as part of her 70th Jubilee celebrations.