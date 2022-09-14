UK's youngest senior footballer makes debut at Glenavon

PAcemaker At 13 years 329 days old Christopher has broken the UK record for youngest player in senior footy!

A thirteen year-old boy has become the youngest ever player to play senior football competitively in the UK.

On Tuesday Christopher Atherton played for Glenavon - a semi-professional football club!

The schoolboy from Northern Ireland has broken the record previously set by Jordan Allan, who played for Airdrie, in Scotland, at 14 years and 191 days old.

Christopher came on as a second-half substitute in his team's 6-0 win over Dollingstown in the League Cup.

Alan Weir Christopher Atherton played in this summer's SuperCupNI for Glenavon

Christopher may still be in school but he made a quick impact on the pitch, providing an assist for Glenavon's sixth goal.

Despite breaking the UK record, he missed out on becoming the youngest senior player in the world by just 10 days.

The world record is currently held by Souleymane Mamam, who played for Togo, in West Africa, in a World Cup qualifier against Zambia in May 2001, at 13 years and 319 days old.

Gary Hamilton, Manager for Glenavon, said "he's a great kid" and "a joy to watch".

"The work he does away from training at Glenavon, and the dedication that he has to becoming a professional footballer, is unbelievable.

"I have been watching him for years and for a long time I've said he is the best player I've seen at his age."