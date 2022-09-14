Great British Bake Off: What happened on the first episode?

Channel 4/Love Productions Who won star baker in the first week?

The nation's beloved baking show is back so if you haven't seen it yet, watch out for some Great British Bake Off spoilers below.

Twelve budding bakers were put to the test in a very tense cake week on the Channel 4 show.

With a technical, signature and showstopper challenge to pull off who was crowned star baker and who went home with the wooden spoon?

Find out all you 'knead' to know below!

The episode kicked off with a funny Star Wars-themed opening sequence.

Presenter Matt Lucas dressed up as 'Luke Piewalker' inspired by Luke Skywalker, while his co-host Noel Fielding was dressed as 'Princess Layer Cake' - after Princess Leia.

Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon Noel Fielding dressed as Princess Layer Cake, Paul Hollywood as Darth Baker, Matt Lucas as Luke Pie-walker and Prue Leith as Prue-bacca

Judge Prue Leith, dressed in a Chewbacca costume, was 'Prue-bacca', whilst Paul Hollywood wore a hooded black robe as 'Darth Baker'.

In the first signature bake, judges Paul and Prue asked the bakers to make 12 identical mini sandwich cakes.

In the technical challenge, Paul requested a scrummy red velvet cake, whilst for the showstopper, the bakers were tasked with making a cake inspired by 'home' or place close to their hearts.

Unfortunately for Will, who was the first to go, his signature bake of a North London block of flats failed to impress the judges with Paul saying that he had "overbaked" every layer.

Despite leaving, Will said: "It was an honour" to be a part of the show.

Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon Will is the first baker to leave the show

But Yanusz became first star baker of the series for his showstopper, following the judges' rave reviews.

"I love it, the colour and the vibrancy!" Prue said, describing his flower-covered cake as "utterly delicious".

"The decoration and the pipe work, you've done an amazing job." Paul added

The programme was broadcast as planned on Tuesday, despite a week of TV scheduling changes following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.