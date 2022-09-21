play
Minecraft: Teaming up with Frozen Planet II

Last updated at 07:20
frozen-planet-2-minecraft.Minecraft/Mojang/BBC Studios

Minecraft Education is teaming up with the new BBC documentary series Frozen Planet II.

And they're creating something for Minecraft fans to explore.

The teams are working together to make create five unique worlds for players to explore in the game - which will be released each week.

As well as being able to explore the landscapes featured in the TV show, players will also be able to play from the perspective of an animal, including a penguin, a killer whale, a bumblebee and a polar bear for the first time!

The aim is to help give children a better idea of the challenges faced by creatures living in those environments.

seals.BBC Studios

Frozen Planet II is be narrated by legendary environmentalist Sir David Attenborough.

It take the audience on a journey through five amazing icy landscapes and looks at the way climate change is affecting the environment and the animals living there.

Traditionally the BBC Earth TV shows have offered free posters or education packs that people can send in to receive but this is the first time it's worked with a gaming company.

Sir David Attenborough and a polar bear

As part of the experience players will also be able to try out being a natural history film-making researcher, where they will be tasked to document animal behaviour.

Allison Matthews, the Head of Minecraft Education said: "We're bringing a whole new perspective to Minecraft and, collaborating with the great minds behind Frozen Planet II, a truly authentic experience of some of the most fascinating and important areas of our world,"

"It's never been more crucial to educate players everywhere about the effects of climate change and inspire a new generation of young people around sustainability." she said.

