play
Watch Newsround

Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space

The New Shepard rocket and capsule system developed by US billionaire Jeff Bezos has had to abort a mission mid-flight over the Texas desert.

The rocket experienced what appeared to be a booster failure about one minute after leaving the launch pad.

The rocket's escape system pushed the capsule clear, enabling it to make a soft return to the ground with the aid of parachutes. New Shepard regularly carries people, but on this occasion only research equipment.

Read more: Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space.

Watch more videos

Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space
Video

Bezos rocket malfunctions on trip to space

The Queen: King Charles stands vigil for Her Majesty
Video

The Queen: King Charles stands vigil for Her Majesty

'She's always just put her country first'
Video

'She's always just put her country first'

Our Queen: A Newsround Special
Video

Our Queen: A Newsround Special

Looking back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II
Video

Looking back on the life of Queen Elizabeth II

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and what did he do?
Video

Who was Mikhail Gorbachev and what did he do?

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Watch Newsround - fully signed version
Video

Watch Newsround - fully signed version

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?
Video

Big Question: Why do trees live for so long?

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'
Video

'Come and meet Buddy, our school dog'

Your Planet: Nature and the environment
Video

Your Planet: Nature and the environment

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

Top Stories

girl-watching-news-about-queen-address

The Queen's most memorable moments on TV and radio

comments
The Queen's coffin in a hearse, and the plane that flew it from Edinburgh to London.
image

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin travels from Edinburgh to London

new-shepard-rocket.

Blue Origin space mission stopped mid-flight

comments
Newsround Home