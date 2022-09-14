The Queen's funeral: What's closing on Bank Holiday Monday?

Shops, cinemas and garden centres across the UK will close on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.

Monday is a bank holiday, and although businesses have not been told they need to close, some have decided to as a mark of respect for the Queen.

Supermarkets like Aldi and Morrisons will all be shut on Monday, and Asda won't open until 5pm.

All schools in the UK will also be closed, so pupils can mark the historic day.

Getty Images Pets at Home have pet shops all over the UK

Other businesses that say they won't open include Pets at Home and Odeon - who have cinemas all across the UK.

The Vue, another large cinema group, also won't be showing films, but you will be able to watch the funeral for free at some of their sites.

The Royal Mail, who manages all our post, says it won't be sending any post that day either.

Center Parcs, who have holiday parks in places such as Nottinghamshire, Cumbria and Suffolk, had also said they were going to close all their holiday parks for the day.

They have now changed their mind, but their on-site activities and restaurants won't be open on Monday.

Getty Images Center Parcs will be closing facilities on their sites on Monday

Center Parcs say they are giving people a discount instead.

Lots of other businesses, like pubs or restaurants, will still be open for the bank holiday.

The government says that companies can "consider closing or postponing events", but there is no rule to not open for the funeral.