Check out the trailer for the next Zelda game

Nintendo fans have been awaiting details of the follow up game to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - and now they've finally been rewarded!

The latest instalment in the series, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, had its release date announced at the annual Nintendo Direct event on Tuesday.

A sneak peek trailer was also released, along with the date the game would arrive on the Switch.

Watch the trailer to find out more!

Video credit: Nintendo

