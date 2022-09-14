Nintendo Direct: Zelda sequel finally gets release date

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Check out the trailer for the sequel game to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Credit: Nintendo)

If you're a fan of Zelda, Splatoon, Pokémon or Kirby - you'll want to know exactly what went down on Tuesday's Nintendo Direct!

The annual event, which is streamed online, is a platform for Nintendo to announce their upcoming releases and latest game developments.

And this year's Direct did not disappoint - with the stand-out announcement being a name and release date for the sequel of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Find out all you need to know here!

The Legend of Zelda: Name and release date announced

It's been five years since The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was first released and fans have been eagerly awaiting its sequel since it was first announced.

Breath of the Wild received lots of praise when it first came out, with many game reviewers ranking it the best game of 2017.

It follows the story of the knight Link, who is awoken from a hundred-year sleep to rescue the kingdom of Hyrule and the Princess Zelda from an evil spirit known as Ganon.

The sequel will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it is coming out on Friday 12th May, 2023!

Nintendo also released a sneak peak trailer which some are trying to analyse for clues as to what might happen in the sequel.

A 2019 trailer suggested that Link and the Princess Zelda would journey into an underground world below the Kingdom of Hyrule, but the latest trailer for Tears of the Kingdom suggests that there will be lots of gameplay in the sky!

Either way, fans will be excited for the latest instalment after the massive success of the first game.

Splatoon 3: First post-release Splatfest announced

Nintendo launched the latest Splatoon game on Thursday 9 September, and the game has received lots of positive reviews so far.

It sold 3.45 million copies in the first three days following its release, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game of all time in Japan!

Splatoon is a third-person shooter game, where squid-like humanoid creatures separate into teams and fire brightly coloured ink at one another.

One of the most-loved events of Splatoon is Splatfest!

Splatoon players are asked a question and asked to join one of three sides depending on their answer.

The first Splatoon 3 Splatfest was announced at Nintendo Direct, with the question being: What would you bring to a deserted island?

Players can choose one of the following: Gear, Grub or Fun.

Splitting into teams based on their answer, players from across the world will battle it out with one another.

The event will run from Friday 23 to Sunday 25 September.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe remastered and more!

A remake of the original Wii game Kirby's Return to Dream Land has been announced which includes new mini games!

Nintendo say the remastered version will be released on the Switch in February.

And Mario Kart 8 fans were given a preview of the third wave of tracks, which will be dropping this winter.

New tracks include the festive-looking Merry Mountain and a revamped version of Peach's Garden from Nintendo DS!

Pokémon at 25: A timeline - from release to remakes (from February 2021)

Finally, would it be a Nintendo Direct without a Pokémon announcement?

Some of the older fans were delighted to hear that there will be remastered versions of a Nintendo 64 games Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2!

The Pokémon Stadium series saw the original 151 Pokémon from the Red, Blue and Yellow battle it out in a turn-based head-to-head fight between two Pokémon trainers!

The two Pokémon Stadium games will be available on the Switch in 2023, along with remastered versions of other old Nintendo games including Goldeneye 007, the Mario Party games series and Excitebike 64!

If you haven't heard of some of these games you could always ask a grown up! Some of these announcements may make a few of your mums and dads very happy!