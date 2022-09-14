Adam Peaty is one of the UK's greatest ever swimmers, having secured three gold and two silver Olympic medals to date.

But even the best of the best have their bad days. After coming fourth in a race at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Adam was feeling down about his performance.

That was until he read a letter from one of his superfans - 9-year-old Rosie.

Nina has more on their story.

