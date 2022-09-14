play
How 9-year-old Rosie inspired an Olympian

Adam Peaty is one of the UK's greatest ever swimmers, having secured three gold and two silver Olympic medals to date.

But even the best of the best have their bad days. After coming fourth in a race at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Adam was feeling down about his performance.

That was until he read a letter from one of his superfans - 9-year-old Rosie.

Nina has more on their story.

Please note - for sports rights reasons this video is only viewable until Saturday 31 December, 2022.

