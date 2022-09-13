Strictly Come Dancing rescheduled following Queen's death

Strictly Come Dancing will have its premiere show delayed by a week following the news of the Queen's passing, the BBC has announced.

The dance show was set to return on Saturday 17 September, but it has now been pushed back by a week.

This year will be the show's 20th series, with the celebrity stars already announced and rehearsing ahead of their first performances.

The BBC says the show will now return to our screens on Friday 23 September, with the first live show taking place the next day.

Party at the Palace: The Queen meets Paddington Bear

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, many channels have rearranged their television schedules.

This is because they need to make space to allow news programmes to cover the events that have happened since she passed away.

But schedule changes have also allowed television channels to make space to put on programmes that celebrate the Queen's life.

For example, BBC One has announced that they will air the live-action Paddington Bear films in honour of the Queen on Saturday 17 and Monday 19 September.

The Queen has become closely linked with the bear from Peru after performing in a sketch with him at Buckingham Palace.