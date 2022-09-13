play
Check out Disney's trailer for The Little Mermaid

Disney fans, it's finally here!

The trailer for The Little Mermaid dropped over the weekend.

The story of Ariel - the mermaid with a beautiful voice who gives up her life in the sea to be with a handsome prince - is being retold in a live-action version inspired by the 1989 animated musical film.

Ariel will be played by actress and singer Halle Bailey who appears in the teaser trailer, singing one of the most famous songs from the animated film - Part of Your World.

