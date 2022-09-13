The Little Mermaid: Fans react to Disney's live-action film trailer

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The Little Mermaid teaser trailer (all copyright owned by Walt Disney Studios)

Disney fans have been in a frenzy since a teaser trailer for the upcoming film The Little Mermaid dropped over the weekend.

The story of Ariel - the mermaid with a beautiful voice who gives up her life in the sea to be with a handsome prince - is being retold in a live-action version inspired by the 1989 animated musical film.

Ariel will be played by actress and singer Halle Bailey who appears in the teaser trailer, singing one of the most famous songs from the animated film - Part of Your World.

Lots of people are excited to see a black actress play Ariel, with many families posting clips of their children's surprise and delight at seeing Halle in the title role.

The live-action version of The Little Mermaid has been in the works for a long time.

In 2019, Disney announced Halle's casting in the film.

At the time she was best known for appearing in the US television show Grown-ish and as one half of the R&B group Chloe x Halle.

Getty Images Halle Bailey will play Ariel in the live-action version of the film

Director Rob Marshall was excited about casting Halle in the film, saying that she had a "rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice..."

Since the trailer dropped, families have been sharing their children's positive reactions to the trailer - particularly young black girls.

TikTok

Lots of children have been really surprised and happy to see a black actress play Ariel, one of Disney's most famous princesses.

Halle herself has been moved by the reaction. She shared a video compilation of reactions on social media.

People have been sending these reactions to me all weekend and i'm in truly in awe. Seeing these little babies reactions makes me so emotional. This means the world to me. Thank you all for your unwavering support. Halle Bailey , Actress

Her sister and bandmate Chlöe commented on the post, saying "You make us so proud to be in the skin that we're in!!!!".

And Star Wars star John Boyega commented "Ugh! Legacy!"

Disney has had a lot of success with its reboots of classic animations, with remakes of Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladdin all becoming box office hits.

But the company has been criticised in the past for reinforcing harmful stereotypes with its films and failing to represent diversity through the characters in its films.

Big film awards like the Oscars and Baftas have also been accused of not being diverse enough in recent years, with only a very small number of non-white actors being nominated for awards.