Premier League: Three matches postponed due to Queen's funeral

Getty Images Footballers took part in a minute's silence during the West Ham United and FCSB match on 8 September

Three Premier League matches will not take place this weekend, out of respect for the Queen's funeral.

Chelsea's home game against Liverpool, and Leeds United's trip to Manchester United on Sunday have been called off.

Brighton's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday had already been delayed because of train strikes, and it will stay postponed.

The other league matches between 16 and 18 September will take place.

The Queen's funeral will be held on Monday 19 September.

What has the Premier League said?

PA Media

"Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local safety advisory groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures," said a Premier League statement.

"The Premier League would like to thank the UK Football Policing Unit and other police forces across the country, as well as our broadcast partners, for their support during this process, and will continue to liaise with them ahead of the weekend.

"For the matches being played during the period of national mourning, tributes will be paid to the Queen at Premier League stadiums.

"New dates for the postponed matches will be announced in due course."

When will football matches start again?

Getty Images For now, clubs like Liverpool will just be training over the next few days

All English, Welsh, Northern Irish and senior Scottish football that was delayed over the weekend is scheduled to resume again.

English Football League games will return from Tuesday, and the Women's Super League and Women's Championship - which were due to start last weekend - will take place as scheduled.

Football matches will begin again in Northern Ireland on Monday, Welsh football will restart on Tuesday, and Scottish football on Wednesday.

The Football Association said that all matches on the day of the Queen's funeral will be postponed.