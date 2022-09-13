King Charles III visits Northern Ireland

Getty Images

King Charles III is visiting Northern Ireland on Tuesday, continuing his tour around the UK following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He was first proclaimed King on Saturday, just two days after the Queen's passing.

It is his first visit to the nation as the new monarch. While he is there, he will meet with important leaders and members of the public.

He has been joined by his wife, the Queen Consort, and the new British prime minister, Liz Truss.

Later in the day he will attend a church service in Northern Ireland's capital, Belfast.

The King has been very busy, fulfilling many important duties since the death of his mother on Thursday.

On Friday, he made a speech from Buckingham Palace, calling Queen Elizabeth II "an inspiration".

He made a promise to serve the United Kingdom with "loyalty, respect and love".

Getty Images King Charles III was proclaimed the new ruler of the United Kingdom at St James' Palace on Saturday

And on Saturday he was officially proclaimed to be the new ruler of the United Kingdom by the Accession Council at St James' Palace in London.

This is an historic, 300-year-old tradition that confirms the identity of the new monarch.

On Sunday, as the Queen's coffin was moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, proclamations were made in towns and cities across the UK, declaring Charles the new King.

King Charles remained in London and met with important leaders in Buckingham Palace, including the Commonwealth Secretary General.

What is the Commonwealth? King Charles III is not only the new ruler of the United Kingdom, he is also head of something called the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth is a collection of countries that are linked in some way to Great Britain, all apart from Mozambique. Almost one in every three people in the whole world live in the Commonwealth, and it is made up of people of all faiths, races, languages, cultures and traditions. Many years ago, Britain used to control lots of countries as part of something called the British Empire. Over the years, the Empire has disappeared as countries have taken charge of themselves, and has reformed and changed to become the Commonwealth.

Here's what happened on Monday

After delivering a speech in Parliament on Monday, the King and the Queen Consort travelled to Edinburgh.

Here the King led a vigil for his mother at St Giles' Cathedral.

At Holyroodhouse, a royal palace in the centre of Scotland's capital, Edinburgh, the King met with leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon.

Getty Images King Charles met with the leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Sturgeon, on Monday

On Tuesday, the King will spend time speaking with Northern Ireland's leaders, including the new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris MP.

He will also greet lots of members of the public who have come to meet him in Belfast.

Later in the day the King will attend a prayer service for the late Queen at St Anne's Cathedral before flying back to London.

Getty Images The King will greet members of the public in Belfast who have come to pay their respects to the late Queen

Wednesday 14 September is an important day for the Royal Family as the Queen's coffin will be moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in the Houses of Parliament.

There, she will lie in state for four days ahead of her funeral on Monday 19 September.