play
Watch Newsround

Ancient pot from the Bronze Age on display at Fife Museum

Last updated at 16:04
comments
View Comments
A food vessel dating back to the Bronze Age over an orange and pink background.Press Association
The pot or container dating back to the Bronze Age - a time from around 2,000BC to 700BC

A food vessel, which is a type of pot from The Bronze Age, has gone on in display at a museum in Fife in eastern Scotland.

The container is 5,000 years old and it was discovered with three ancient coffins, some human remains and a number of objects, including a flint knife and a flint arrowhead. Flint is a type hard grey rock which was used to make weapons.

The items were found when a shop and a hotel were being knocked down more than 40 years ago, on Kirkcaldy High Street.

Marta Innes, who is part of the University of Glasgow archaeology team, said: "It's a rare privilege to reanalyse an ancient object so many years after its discovery.

"We're hopeful this will help us better understand the prehistoric life of the local area."

The Conservation Work

The patterned clay pot, which is 165mm in diameter and 160mm high, was found in several pieces when it was uncovered, so it has been reconstructed by archaeologists.

The specialists protected the vessel using a sticky material that allows the pot to be pulled apart again, if it needs to be.

The pot had to be filled and then re-painted in parts because only 75 percent of the original pot has survived.

The newer parts have been made a different colour to the original so that visitors can tell which bits have been added.

Jane Freel, who manages the collections at the museum on behalf of Fife Council, said: "We're thrilled that visitors can now see this magnificent object for themselves as it offers a fascinating glimpse into Kirkcaldy's distant past."

More like this

Shadows of stone age people

Evidence of Stone Age living found under North sea

Stonehenge
play
1:22

Stonehenge: What is the story behind it?

dinosaurs

Dinosaur: Scientists have discovered a new giant dinosaur which was a top predator!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

0 comments

Top Stories

floral-tributes

Details of Queen's funeral announced

King Charles at state opening of Parliament

What does a King do?

Banknote and coin with Queen's face on.

Stamps, coins, postboxes and logos - what happens next?

comments
Newsround Home