Last updated at 16:25
image

The Queen: Her Majesty's funeral procession through Edinburgh

Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral on 8 September, now her coffin has travelled to Edinburgh where there has been a solemn procession through the streets ending in a service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral.
The Queen's coffin travelled in a special car, called a hearse, from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on 11 September.
The Queen's coffin leaving Balmoral Castle in a hearse.Anadolu Agency/getty
After being at Holyroodhouse overnight it was carried out to the hearse by Royal guards for the start of the procession.
Royal guards carry Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at the start of the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral.Karwai Tang/Getty
The car carrying the coffin drove very slowly out of the courtyard as people walked beside it.
Royal guards follow the Queens' hearse.PHIL NOBLE/Getty
King Charles III and his brothers Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and their sister Princess Anne, walked behind their mother's coffin.
Britain's King Charles III flanked by Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, walk behind the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffinPHIL NOBLE/getty
The procession made its way along the Royal Mile - one of the most famous streets in Edinburgh.
The procession moving along the Royal Mile, Edinburgh.OLI SCARFF/getty
Hundreds of people lined the streets to get a glimpse of the coffin and take a picture as it went past.
People taking photos with their phones of the funeral procession.Anadolu Agency/Getty
This girl was there to see the Queen's coffin pass by. She brought a Paddington Bear toy and a corgi toy with her.
Girl holding corgi and Paddington Bear toys waiting for funeral procession to pass.WPA Pool/getty
And there were some real corgis in the crowd too wearing cute neckerchiefs. The Queen loved animals and had several corgis.
Corgis wearing Union Jack neckerchiefs.Anadolu Agency/getty
These people had a good view of the procession from their windows.
People lean out of windows to see the funeral procession go past in Edinburgh.Anadolu Agency/Getty
The procession ended at St Giles' Cathedral where a service celebrating The Queen's life took place. Her coffin will stay there for 24 hours so people will be able to pay their respects to her. It will then be flown to London before her funeral on Monday 19 September.
St Giles' Cathedral, EdinburghWPA Pool/Getty

