Queen Elizabeth II died in Balmoral on 8 September, her coffin travelled to Edinburgh where there has been a solemn procession through the streets ending in a service of thanksgiving at St Giles' Cathedral.

People have been queuing for hours to walk past the coffin while the Queen's children, including King Charles III, hold a vigil for her.

Her coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday evening and the public there will also have the chance to pay their respects before her funeral on 19 September.