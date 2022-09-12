'Don't leave Paddington Bear toys or marmalade sandwiches' say Royal Parks

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, thousands of people have paid their respects by laying flowers and messages outside Buckingham Palace.

Many have been moved or taken to nearby Green Park, but officials have raised concerns about some of the items being left including marmalade sandwiches and Paddington Bear toys.

The Royal Parks has said that no gifts will be accepted and that objects that aren't flowers should not be brought in tribute to the Queen, as many contain plastics that won't break down over time.