Major victory for Ukraine as it pushes Russian army back

Last updated at 07:38
two statues with ukrainian flags draped over themGetty Images
The Ukrainian flag has been draped over statues in the reclaimed city of Kupiansk in north-eastern Ukraine

The Russian army has been forced out of areas of eastern Ukraine following a push by the Ukrainian army.

On Saturday, officials announced that the Ukrainian army had been able to take back the cities of Kupiansk and Izyum from Russian control.

Both cities had been important for the Russian army fighting in the Donbas region to get supplies for fighting.

A Russian official has confirmed the situation, claiming the Russian army was outnumbered 8-to-1 by Ukraine's counter-attack last week. Vitaly Ganchev said that the Ukrainian army had also managed to break through Russia's border.

While Russia still occupies a fifth of Ukraine, military experts in the UK say that this successful pushback could be a key point in the war.

Control map of eastern Ukraine
This map shows the movements of the Russian and Ukrainian armies

The Ukrainian army has made significant progress in recent days in the north-east of the country.

Ukraine says they've managed to take back 3,000 square kilometres (1,158 square miles) from Russia, including 20 villages.

While the BBC has not been able to confirm if this as true or not, there is lots of evidence to suggest that the Ukrainian army is doing well.

Pictures of the newly retaken areas show that the Russian army abandoned a lot of equipment and vehicles, which could mean they were trying to leave the area quickly.

More counter-attacks are taking place in the south of the country.

What is the Russian government's response?
firefighters try to put out a massive blazeGetty Images
Russian forces have been accused of targeting important resources in the cities they were forced to abandon, like this energy facility in north-east Ukraine

The pushback by Ukraine will not be good news for Russia's President, Vladimir Putin, who ordered the invasion of the country in February this year.

A Russian government spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia will continue with the war "until the tasks that were initially set" have been completed, adding that the president is constantly being updated with the latest developments.

This means that Russia plans to keep fighting despite Ukraine's latest successes.

Russia is now targeting areas that have been taken back by the Ukrainian army.

The Ukrainian army is cleaning up the areas they've reclaimed that have been impacted by the fighting with the aim that residents may soon return.

A map of Europe showing Ukraine and Russia

What's the history between Russia, Ukraine and the West?

