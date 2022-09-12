US Open: Alfie Hewett wins men's wheelchair tennis

Getty Images Alfie Hewett won his 21st Grand Slam title

Alfie Hewett has won his sixth major singles trophy in the men's wheelchair tennis at the US Open.

The British player beat his Japanese rival Shingo Kunieda - who is ranked no1 in the world - 7-6 (7-2) 6-1.

The victory is Hewett's first major singles title of the season, and his third at the US Open.

"I want to dedicate this to my granddad" said Alfie "I hope you haven't turned off the TV because I know you hate when it gets close," he said.

Getty Images Alfie Hewett (right) poses with his trophy, and rival Shingo Kunieda (left)

The last time the world No2 clashed with Kunieda he lost, saying it was "probably one of the most heart-breaking defeats of my career."

However, this time Hewett fought back, to claim his to 21st Grand Slam title.

Speaking about his victory he said "to get back on the training court and produce a performance like that today against an absolute legend like Shingo - who has been pretty unstoppable ever since he got his Gold medal in Tokyo - I think that shows the commitment and hard work."

Alfie Hewett, and his wheelchair men's doubles partner Gordon Reid, became history makers last year, by becoming the first British pair to win all four wheelchair Grand Slam double titles in the same year.